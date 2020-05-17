There used to be a motel at the Swan Lake Garden Centre

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives This photo of the Travellers Motel was taken in the 1960s. The Fruit Stand would have been behind the photographer.

It is one of Vernon’s favourite haunts for fresh fruit and vegetables, and friendly gardening advice.

But did you know the Swan Lake Nursery Land used to offer beds for weary travellers alongside apples, peaches, and pears?

The Swan Lake Fruit Stand opened in 1959, and along with the the usual produce displays, a Travellers Motel - complete with a pool - also occupied the site.

In a postcard from the 1960s, the motel and fruit stand was advertised as “17 modern housekeeping or sleeping units. Every type of fruit and produce grown in the Okanagan is on sale in our modern fruit stand by the basket or by the case. We also feature a souvenir, refreshment stand and rock shop. Enjoy your lunch on our patio deck, overlooking Swan Lake. Ice cold apple cider by the glass or by the gallon.”

The motel lasted into the 1990s, but by that point most of the buildings had been removed, and what remained was used as commercial space by different businesses, including a seed company and even a pet store. Little evidence that a motel ever stood in the area remains today.

The Fruit Stand, however, has had a long and successful history.

It started as a small, seasonal operation, closed during the winter months. But the family-run business quickly grew in popularity with both locals and tourists, and in 1989 changed to year-round hours. Despite a devastating fire that destroyed its cedar building in 1993, the business endured. In 2019, during its 60th year, NurseryLand returned to seasonal hours as a nod to its origins.