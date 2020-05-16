Spray park also open effective immediately

Photo: Contributed

Kids will be once again able to play at the park in Enderby.

The City of Enderby is announcing a soft re-opening of its playground structures at Barnes Park and Riverside Park, as well as the Barnes Park spray park, effective immediately.

Parents are encouraged to bring appropriate things to provide for the personal hygiene of their children while they are playing.

Parents should plan for shorter visits with their children, as washroom facilities are not yet available while re-opening work is completed on the facilities and a water valve is replaced at Barnes Park.

Signs will be placed around the park structures reminding of public guidance on physical distancing and personal hygiene.

As British Columbia enters Phase 2 of the Restart BC Plan on May 15, parks, beaches and outdoor spaces will start to reopen under new protocols.

Nearby communities such as the City of Salmon Arm have already reopened their playgrounds on a similar basis.

“We know how important outdoor activity is for the physical and mental health of children and their parents. Some parents are comfortable with having their children play on the equipment while others are not. I respect your personal choice either way and encourage others to do the same,” said Enderby Mayor Greg McCune.

“We are transitioning into the second phase of the Restart BC Plan and everybody needs to move forward in ways that respects personal situations as well as public health considerations. Now is the time to support one another as we renew and reconnect. Parents know their families best. They will make the decision that is right for them and their children.”