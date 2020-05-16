156834
OKIB food distribution program ensures no one goes hungry

The Okanagan Indian Band began its food distribution program Friday to help members during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of chief and council’s priority areas during the pandemic is food security,” said Chief Byron Louis. “We are launching the monthly food hamper program to ensure that any households that need food, get food. And for the longer term, we have planted pop-up gardens to grow fresh produce for our food programs.”

The concept is to provide peace of mind for families, knowing they have access to good food.

Hampers were picked at the Head of the Lake Hall and social-distancing protocols were maintained throughout the distribution.

In a video posted to Facebook, Glenda Louis, Community Engagement Lead, said the OKIB’s food security team prepared 400 boxes of food for the first week of the program which will continue monthly until the pandemic eases.

“It’s about 300 man hours to do the food distribution of 400 boxes. We’re going to try to do something different every month,” she said, adding the aim of the program is to ensure food is getting to “those who can’t make it out to the grocery stores, those who maybe have compromised immune systems, those who we would like to protect and to keep at home.”

To sign up, call 250-241-9790 or send an email to [email protected]

The cut-off date to receive a food hamper is the Friday prior to the next distribution date.

