Vernon museum hosting online scavenger hunt

Photo: Pexels

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is wishing people good hunting.

The Isolate and Create project team is inviting community members to participate in some fun and games - and a chance to win some prizes.

Since it began in April, the website has grown with video lessons, photographs and other content to connect people with local history, arts and cultural media.

"If you haven't checked it out yet, now is the perfect time," said Steve Fleck with the museum. "This week we are launching a contest for people to search the Isolate and Create and project partners' websites to find answers and possibly win one of five $100 prizes."

The project is funded by the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) to provide online access to arts and culture experiences.



The prizes come in the form of $100 gift cards purchased from local businesses.

“It is so great to see the project partners supporting locally-owned businesses during this difficult time. These are the same businesses who often support not-for-profit groups with their fundraisers, so it makes sense to return the favour through this activity. It's a win-win,” said Amanda Shatzko, RDNO vice-chair.

The gift cards come from Vernon Teach and Learn, Gold N' Time Jewellery, The Boarding House Cafe, Olive Us and RAKU Rice & Noodle Bar.

The contest involves searching the websites and social media of the project partners to find information and learn more about arts and culture in the community.

It starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, and continues until June 5.

In addition to solving questions and finding information, participants will also submit some photographs and share their thoughts about dealing with the COVID-19 health emergency.

The clues and instructions will appear on the site when the contest begins.