Stores in Vernon and Penticton will open May 19

ReStores ready to reopen

There are more sign things are inching closer to pre-pandemic normal.

Phase 2 of the provincial plan to restart the economy kicks off this week and numerous businesses are starting up again under certain conditions.

Among those is the Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

Starting Tuesday, May 19 ReStores in Vernon and Penticton will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The ReStores in Kelowna and West Kelowna opened for business May 5.

All of the donated items will be cleaned before being put up for sale.

The Vernon ReStore, 2707 43rd Ave., actually takes up two buildings: one for home decor and the other for building supplies.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are located in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton that sell new and gently-used items.

ReStores are operated by Habitat for Humanity which builds houses for families in need.

Andrea Manifold, HFH Okanagan CEO, said the organization has built close to 30 homes in the Okanagan in recent years.

Manifold said having a ReStore in Vernon is “a fantastic place to shop and it all helps Habitat. ReStore is all about helping us realize our mission.”

ReStores have also kept tons of material out of local landfills each year.

And with the stores opening up, there is a need for volunteers.

For more information, check out the Habitat for Humanity Okanagan Facebook page.

