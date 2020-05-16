Unexploded WW2 ordnance found near Cosens Bay

Photo: RCMP

An explosive part of Vernon's history is once again cause for concern.

Vernon RCMP said a pair of hikers walking off trail in Cosens Bay stumbled upon what is believed to be unexploded Second World War ordnance.

Cpl. Tania Finn said on May 15 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were advised of the location of the device.

The Cosens Bay area had been used as a testing range for mortar rounds.

“Our frontline officers attended the area, examined the item and sent photos to the RCMP Explosive Disposal unit,” said Finn.

“Given the paint markings on the device, it is believe to be live ordnance. We have the area cordoned off in order to ensure the safety of park users while we await the attendance of the Canadian Forces Explosive Disposal Unit from Esquimalt.”

At this time, the Sidewinder trail will be closed and the Cosens Bay trail has restricted access.

Cosens Bay Road remains open for vehicle traffic. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have two police officers on scene to direct people away from the area and it is anticipated the military will arrive late this afternoon.