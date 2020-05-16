Coldstream officials concerned about flammable infractions

Photo: File photo

Officials in the District of Coldstream are concerned about people celebrating the Victoria Day long weekend in a flammable way.

Coldstream is reporting there have been “multiple instances of both fireworks being discharged in the community and residents ignoring the open burning ban.”

Residents are reminded all open burning within the District of Coldstream is currently prohibited.

This includes a prohibition of discharging fireworks.

The Coldstream burning prohibition is in support of the provincial open-fire prohibitions that came into effect April 16 and includes all Category 2 and 3 fires, resource management open fires, the use of fireworks or the use of burn barrels or burn cages.

Backyard campfires, which are still permitted, are intended to be used for cooking only and must be contained in a fire pit.

There are significant fines and penalties that can be imposed for a violation of open fire prohibition.