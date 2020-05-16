156938
Vernon mayor urges people to be safe this long weekend

Have fun, stay safe

With the Victoria Day long weekend underway, Vernon's mayor wants people to have fun, but stay safe.

Victor Cumming also wants to remind people the COVID-19 crisis is not over yet.

“Over the last two months, we have made dramatic changes to our daily routines and shifted the way we operate in many areas of our lives. Our actions have helped 'flatten the curve' and slow the spread of a virus that has impacted the entire world,” said Cumming in a statement. “Thank you, Vernon, for all you have done in response to COVID-19. We have worked together and we have made a difference. But we’re not done yet.”
Friday, many provincial parks reopened for day use, providing more opportunities for people to get outdoors, get some fresh air and exercise, and enjoy the beauty of the region.

Cumming said the reopening of the province – Phase 2 starts next week – is reason to celebrate “but let’s remember that this restart requires a slow and steady approach. As you enjoy the long weekend, remember to stay close to your own community. Continue keeping appropriate physical distances, and keep following all the directives of our provincial health officer.”

Cumming said the sacrifices of the past two months has made a difference “so let’s not undo our good work.

“So enjoy this long weekend by staying close to home. Avoid non-essential travel. Keep connecting with friends, family members and neighbours. And take a moment to look back and see how far we’ve come, together.”

