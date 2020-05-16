Hello Okanagan covers fandom and pop culture

Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu are back with Episode 4 of Hello Okanagan.

On today's episode the Okanagan businessmen cover all things fandom and pop culture.

Guests this week include Bethany Brown, an actress from the Okanagan who has appeared in The Flash, The 100, Supernatural, Charmed and others

Kelly Nanda, owner of Ebenezers in Vernon, shows off his high collectible comic book collection. We meet with Kelowna Vader himself, Rob Potter. Doug Stevenson also talks about how he created his own comic book character.

Each week, Kaz and Scarlatescu talk with Okanagan business leaders, debate issues facing the region, and promote the Valley as a whole.

The videos will be aired each Saturday, and you can see them here on Castanet.

If you any questions or suggestions, contact them via the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.