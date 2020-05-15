Downtown Vernon Association inviting people to city centre

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, the Downtown Vernon Association is inviting people to rediscover the heart of the city.

The DVA made a video showing some of the businesses that are open and ready to do business in the city centre.

“We wanted to support the businesses that have been open and doing the best they can to serve their customers,” said Heather Sharpe, events and promotions manager for the DVA. “They have worked really hard to keep things moving and keep the downtown alive.”

Sharpe said she wants people to know as the COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen the city centre will be getting back to its old self.

“It's time to rediscover it. A lot of our businesses are either open with safety protocols in place or they are doing take out, curbside delivery and things like that, or they are staring to open,” said Sharpe.

“We are in recovery mode and we want people to rediscover downtown. Instead of ordering from some online store, support the local. Loving the local and supporting the local really does keep it local.”