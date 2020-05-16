Historic video shows Highway 97, Vernon in 1958

With all the COVID-19 restriction that have been in place over the past few weeks, some people are going for a scenic drive to break the monotony.

And that scenery looked a lot different – yet the same – in the 1950s as shown by a video from 1958.

Vernon-area historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has unearthed some colour footage of someone going for a drive through the Okanagan more than 60 years ago.

The footage shows the drive along a two-lane Highway 97 northbound into Vernon. The surrounding countryside is devoid of houses, and the grass is still green indicating the grainy movie was shot in the spring.

At the time, Vernon had a population of just 9,000 people and the highway was lined with small hotels and houses as it went through the city centre.

Arseneault encourages people to add comments and any information they may have to his YouTube page.