Vernon  

Environment Canada calling for rain Sunday and Monday

Soggy long weekend

Maybe its not so bad that provincial campgrounds are not open for the Victoria Day long weekend.

It looks like Mother Nature will be providing a somewhat soggy one.

Saturday does not look too bad with Environment Canada calling for a high of 23C and mostly cloudy skies.

But things go downhill from there.

Sunday and Monday will see highs of only 17C and rain is expected both days from one end of the Valley to the other.

Kamloops residents will not fare any better with similar conditions forecast for the next few days.

And of course, things are expected to clear up on Tuesday, just in time to go back to work.

