Concept Physiotherapy ready for patients to return to clinic

As the province eases COVID-19 restrictions, Castanet Vernon is talking to area businesses about how they will bounce back from the shutdown.

Dawn Collins with Concept Physiotherapy, said since the shutdown in April, the Vernon business has been seeing only emergency and post-surgical cases.

But with Phase 2 of the province's plan to reopen the province kicking in on May 19, Concept will be able to see more patients, but with a few precautions in place.

“We are able to start doing in-person care again which we're all very excited about,” said Collins.

However, when the doors open, it will not be completely business as usual.

Collins said an even more in-depth cleaning regime will be adhered to in between each patient. Those seeking therapy will be kept apart and not as many patients will be seen in a day.

Staff and patients will also be wearing masks at all times.

One good thing to come out of the COVID crisis is the use of the internet and virtual visits from physiotherapists.

Collins said throughout the shutdown, Concept has been treating and advising patients via the web.

Therapists were able to assess patients and offer expert advice on what they can do to improve their situation without meeting in person.

Collins expects that will continue to some degree.

“We are going to keep a hybrid model because we are not going to be able to see as many people in the clinic,” she said.

Collins admits without the pandemic “forcing our hand” she might not have pursued online therapy, but now she sees how beneficial it can be for some patients.

“We will keep the telehealth on for people in higher risk groups who just aren't comfortable quite yet with coming in to the clinic,” she said.

Telehealth will also assist patients after the restrictions are lifted as well.

“It's added a tool for us and I think it's going to be helpful in the future. There are people who have mobility issues and have trouble getting out or in the winter when the weather is really bad, we can still check in virtually to give them advise, check their range of motion and give them exercises to progress that,” said Collins.