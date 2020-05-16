Vernon council rejects developer request to ease restrictions

Photo: File photo

It appears North Okanagan residents really like big blue birds.

Strong support has been shown for Vernon city council's rejection of a developers request to ease restrictions near the Great Blue Heron rookery in the Anderson Subdivision.

The birds have become a favourite of locals as they return to nest in the cottonwood trees year after year.

Earlier this week, council was asked by Scotland Industries to waive certain environmental restrictions around the green space that is home to dozens of birds.

The request was unanimously rejected by mayor and council.

When news of the request and council's response hit social media, support for the decision and the birds were strong.

“Why don't they just leave the birds alone,” said Robert Macready on the Hell Ya Vernon Facebook page.

Said Marleen Thomas, “The herons need a home, they were there first. There is no shortage of land at this time for people's homes. People can build anywhere I don't think we realize how fragile a wild bird population can be. I've seen herons mousing in my field very early in spring when probably the fish are not plentiful. It would be shame on us if we lose this treasure to development.”

Liza Judd echoed that sentiment.

“There's plenty of other places to build. Take a permanent hike, developers. Leave the herons alone - for good,” she said.

Herons have been nesting at the site for decades.

For the much of that time they have been under the watchful eye of Rita Bos, who has become a local heron expert.

With their two-metre wingspan, long necks and pointy beaks, some have compared the bird to pterodactyls of the dinosaur age when in flight.

The Great Blue Heron is the largest heron in Canada. Adults stand more than one-metre tall with their necks outstretched, and they weigh around 2.5 kg.

Bos has plans for a book on the local birds.

Having a heronry in such a populated and active area is rare she said, as the birds tend to prefer more private surroundings.

But there is an abundance of food for them as they feed at area lakes and ponds, of which there are many.