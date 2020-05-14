Vernon pickleball courts to reopen Friday

Photo: Doug Hoover Pickleball will return to Vernon Friday.

After a two-month hiatus, pickleball is back in the North Okanagan.

The popular sport was put on hold due to COVID-19, but the Okanagan Wealth Advisors (OWA) Pickleball Complex at Marshall Field in Vernon is set to reopen May 15.

The Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) in conjunction with City of Vernon Recreation and Pickleball BC have been working to ensure the courts' re-opening will align with BC Ministry of Health guidelines.

The biggest change is there can be no more than 50 people at the outdoor courts at one time, so there will be no drop-in play without a reservation.

Everyone wanting to play at the complex will have to make a court reservation online for a two-hour time slot.

That applies to VPA members as well as the general public. Public players are welcome to reserve time during all afternoons and weekend evenings.

Other changes to ensure the safest playing environment include: