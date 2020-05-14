156834
Vernon pickleball courts to reopen Friday

Pickleball is back

After a two-month hiatus, pickleball is back in the North Okanagan.

The popular sport was put on hold due to COVID-19, but the Okanagan Wealth Advisors (OWA) Pickleball Complex at Marshall Field in Vernon is set to reopen May 15.

The Vernon Pickleball Association (VPA) in conjunction with City of Vernon Recreation and Pickleball BC have been working to ensure the courts' re-opening will align with BC Ministry of Health guidelines.

The biggest change is there can be no more than 50 people at the outdoor courts at one time, so there will be no drop-in play without a reservation.

Everyone wanting to play at the complex will have to make a court reservation online for a two-hour time slot. 

That applies to VPA members as well as the general public. Public players are welcome to reserve time during all afternoons and weekend evenings.

Other changes to ensure the safest playing environment include:

  • Entry to the courts will be from the north side gates and exit from the south side
  • The centre walkway traffic should be kept to a minimum with no sports bags left there and no congregating before or after games.
  • Arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to your reservation time and wait at the north side practice court for your assigned court to clear before proceeding to your court.
  • Each player should use their own ball and keep it with them throughout the game. Limit touching other player’s equipment including paddles and balls.
  • Limit your collective ‘playing circles of contact’ to no more than four players per court
  • Try to always play with the same partner, preferably a partner from your household.

