Vernon businesses asked what they need to bounce back

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon businesses are being asked what they need to bounce back from the COVID-19 shut down.

The Business Recovery Survey, being conducted by Vision North Okanagan, will give businesses a chance to share what kind of support they need to reopen and stay resilient.

“The Business Recovery Survey allows us to hear first-hand from Vernon business owners so we can better understand their needs and inform the next step, which is a business recovery strategy,” said Leigha Horsfield, general manager, Community Futures North Okanagan (CFNO).

Vision North Okanagan (VNO) is a collaboration between organizations that support economic development activities across the region, including Okanagan College, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, the Province of BC, CFNO, Regional District of the North Okanagan, Social Planning Council, Downtown Vernon Association and the City of Vernon.

“The pandemic has impacted certain sectors more than others. By surveying a cross section of local employers we’ll be able to obtain key information including anticipated employment impacts, the uptake of federal and provincial business support programs as well as what measures can be done at a local level to better assist in business recovery efforts,” said Kevin Poole, manager of economic development and tourism at the City of Vernon.

Over the next two weeks, Vernon businesses will be contacted by the VNO, who will ask survey questions over the phone. The survey has less than 20 questions and Horsfield said it’s designed to be a casual conversation and a simple way for business owners to share their experiences and challenges moving forward through the impact of COVID-19.

“The results from this survey will inform the Business Recovery Strategy so we can respond quickly to the needs of local businesses,” says Susan Lehman, executive director, Downtown Vernon Association, adding the strategy is expected to be shared in June.