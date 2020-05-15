Vernon pro golfer raising money for mental health

Photo: GoFundMe Brady Stead is raising money for mental health initiatives.

Brady Stead is more than a professional golfer.

The Vernon-born pro is also a mental health advocate and he has started a Gofundme page to raise money for mental health initiatives and for his upcoming competitive season.

“After GoFundMe's fees, half of every dollar raised here will be donated to mental health charities. The other half will be used to tackle the costs of trying to reach the PGA Tour,” said Stead on the fundraising page.

Stead knows personally the tragic impact mental health can have. In October 2018, Stead learned a family member took his own life.

“I've lost friends to mental illness and I've seen so many people in my life suffer, including myself at times. I decided that I can no longer sit idly as people continue to suffer from this condition," said Stead. "But at the time, I didn't know how to help and where to start. That's when I decided to throw a green ribbon on my hat to help raise awareness."

The past two seasons, Stead has worn a green ribbon in every tournament.

“I call it wearing #GreenForEveryoneBlue," he said. "I've seen first hand how raising awareness can help people who are suffering to find the courage to seek help. I've had people reach out to me to tell their story and say thank you. People who I never would have guessed suffer from this health condition. That's the thing about mental illnesses, you can't always see them. And that's why we need to do everything we can to tackle the problem."

Stead said every year, professional golfers begin fundraising for their season to pay for entry fees, travel costs, lodging and other needs.

“Quite often, the costs are staggering. This year, I'm going to fundraise differently. I want to help others as well,” he said. “When it comes to raising funds for mental health charities or tackling the costs as a pro golfer, every dollar goes a long way. Donations to this campaign of any size are extremely appreciated. I invite others to join me by wearing a green ribbon on and off of the golf courses. Mental health is health. Please help me make a difference.”