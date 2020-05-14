Remains of missing person from 2016 found in Spallumcheen

Photo: RCMP file photo Terrence Strynadka

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found human remains on April 5 in Spallumcheen, and has identified them as of a man in his 60s who went missing in 2016.

RCMP have positively identified the remains as Terrence Strynadka, who was reported missing in February of 2016. Strynadka's next of kin have been notified by police.

"Police do not believe that criminality was involved in death of Terrence Strynadka," said Cpl. Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extends our condolences to the family of Terrence."

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP will not be releasing any more information pertaining to this case.