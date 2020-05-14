Bird hits power line, falls into grass and starts fire

Photo: Darren Handschuh

Vernon and Coldstream fire services responded to a call about a grass fire near Clerke Road just after 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

It appears a bird flew into the power lines, fell into the grass below and started a grass fire. The power lines were down and 1,800 people briefly without power in the Coldstream area, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro and fire crews are on the scene attending to the incident.

The small grass fire was put out by passing civilians with fire extinguishers before fire crews arrived.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews had to call in the military as the fire was on Department of Defense land and there are possibly unexploded ordnance in the ground in that area.