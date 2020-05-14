Campaign aims to capture daily distances of Okanagan residents

Photo: Contributed

The Sport & Culture Society of the North Okanagan is launching a community project that looks to connect with people and show their outdoor activities.

'A Virtual Journey of B.C.' plans to virtually capture the daily distances travelled by North Okanagan citizens to show how people are staying active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forms of activity are accepted, whether it's hiking, jogging or walking the dog.

"Physically we are being kept apart, locally and across the world," says Rodney Goodchild, executive director for SCSNO. "But in many ways this global pandemic has virtually brought us closer together than we’ve ever been — as for the first time maybe in history, we are united in a single task."

Staying in the spirit of being in this together, you can join the Virtual Journey of B.C. yourself. All you have to do is go to their website and enter your daily distance.

Distances can be tracked through Fitbit devices, cellphone apps or step counters, which you can then enter on the website. Each day, the website will be updated to show how much distance has been logged.

Visit the SCSNO website for more information and how to participate.