Chartered Accountants of Canada offer tips for small business owners

As the economy begins the healing process after the COVID-19 closures, businesses have to adapt yet again to a different outlook.

This is an unprecedented time for employers and employees, and local companies are navigating the unknown. While many businesses may be able to recover, many will not.

"Thirty per cent of small firms say they can survive less than a month in the current situation," says Jasmin Guenette, Vice President of national affairs at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

There are a number of ways to give it your best shot when it comes to reopening. The Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada are offering some tips to small business owners on how to attract customers and keep their employees and patrons safe.

"You should talk with your accountant about your cash flow and reserves and how they can be used," says Guenette. "Also check your insurance policy to see if there is anything that can be covered in terms of lost income."

Having a conversation with employees helps with the transition back into the workforce, whether it is about how you can keep them on the payroll, or being honest with them on what you may have to do in the future.

"Communication is key, and in the current situation it's even more true," adds Guenette. "Brainstorming ideas also helps, so maybe some of your employees have ideas about how you can do things differently."

Talking to your suppliers and lenders may lead to a positive result in terms of stretching payment with suppliers and landlords.

"Be open and explain the situation to them," says Guenette. "Also talk to your lenders to see what you can arrange—banks are definitely stepping up."

Looking after your workspace and retail space, if applicable, is very important. A clear guideline for workplace sanitation from the CPA can be found here.