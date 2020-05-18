RDNO holds FireSmart photo contest for electoral area residents

Photo: Contributed

As summer kicks in and wildfire season begins, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is hosting Wildfire Preparedness Days to ensure families are staying FireSmart - and giving you a chance to win.

As part of the campaign, RDNO is hosting a FireSmart photo contest from May 13 till June 10 for electoral area residents, to encourage homeowners to take proactive steps toward minimizing wildfire risk.

To enter, residents need to submit a before and after photo of their FireSmart efforts. The winner will be randomly selected from a draw and will win various gardening tools, valued at $150.

RDNO general manager of community services Mike Fox says the timing of the contest during the COVID-19 pandemic provides a timely opportunity for families to make small impactful changes in their homes.

"This is a great opportunity to explore backyard composting with the yard and garden waste that is cleared and cleaned up while making their properties FireSmart. This way, residents can avoid leaving their homes during the pandemic.

"The RDNO understands that some properties will have a large amount of yard waste and pruning, so if residents do go to the yard and garden waste drop-offs, they ask that everyone maintains social distancing."

The collaborative Wildlife Preparedness Days campaign involves recommendations made by wildfire experts at Frontline Operations Group and the FireSmart program, which will be posted to the RDNO's Facebook page for residents to use.

"We want people to understand that making your home FireSmart doesn't have to be complex or expensive. Simple, everyday yard work can go a long way in reducing your risk to wildfire," says Brittany Seibert, local FireSmart representative with Frontline Operations Group.

"By cleaning combustible debris from your roof and gutters or by keeping your grasses short, you are reducing the likelihood of ignition or high intensity wildfire around your home."

For contest information and entry details, visit the RDNO Facebook page.

For more information on how to make your home FireSmart, visit the website.