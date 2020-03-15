City is now following Pandemic Plan to keep Vernon running

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon has made some changes to keep up with the current COVID-19 situation. The City is now following the Pandemic Plan, which provides strategies to maintain city services during a time of crisis.

They are also taking the necessary precautions to reduce the spread of disease in City facilities, and to protect the City's workers and the general public.

There are now signs at every City facility notifying those who are sick to not enter, or if they have been in contact with someone who was sick. The signs also provide information on proper handwashing techniques, information about COVID-19 and instructing people to practice social distancing when using front counter areas.

There will also be extra cleaning in public spaces at City facilities, which includes disinfecting common touch points like door handles and light switches.

Even though there have been many event cancellations, Recreation Services programs, camps and lessons will still be happening. The City would like to remind the public that if they are not feeling well, they should stay home until they are feeling better.