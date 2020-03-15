155017
Vernon  

Lost snowmobiler rescued at Blue Lake

Stranded sledder rescued

- | Story: 279490

A large collaboration of snowmobilers and rescue squads resulted in the rescue of a missing sledder.

The parties consisted of the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club, and the Search & Rescue teams from Vernon, Shuswap and Revelstoke. The sledder was lost on the back side of Blue Lake when the group was able to save them.

"These amazing volunteers willing to drop everything on a dime and go into these areas to rescue a Sledder in need is completely amazing," said the Hunters Range Snowmobile Association in a Facebook post. "Great work to all that were apart of this rescue."

Hunters Range outlined in the Facebook post that the rescued sledder is alive and well.

