Silver Star closing for week, refusing reservations for March

Photo: SilverStar Resort

SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced its closure this week as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ski hill’s American parent company Powdr announced late Saturday that it will suspend operations for all its resorts from March 15 through to March 22, impacting all lifts, food and beverage and retail and rental services.

Lodging will remain open, but Silver Star is not taking any new reservations for the remainder of March.

“Suspending our operations is a necessary step for us to take in support of efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” says Ken Derpak. “This is an unusual and dynamic situation, however, we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision, but the correct decision for now.”

The hill says it has modified its cancellation policies and customer services will be in contact with guests to cancel or modify reservations.

SilverStar is the first Interior B.C. ski hill to close in response to COVID-19. Whistler Blackcomb’s parent company, Vail, announced similar measures Saturday for its 34 resorts.

Big White Ski Resort said Thursday they will be staying open unless ordered to close.

“We can assure all that we will continue normal operation of the Resort as long as Interior Health, or other Government bodies allow us to do so,” says Michael J. Ballingall, senior VP of Big White Ski Resort Ltd. “We do not plan to shut down unless we are instructed to do so.”

Sun Peaks near Kamloops put out a similar statement Saturday evening, calling B.C. “one of the safest places in the world” at the moment. The hill is, however, recommending international travellers reconsider visiting, and suggests those over 70 avoid the resort.

Sun Peaks has also eliminated singles ski lift lineups and is encouraging reduced capacities for all lifts while asking people to not load with strangers.