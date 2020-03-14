Armstrong store offering to assist anyone in need

In a time of crisis, people need to come together and the Grass Roots Health Hut is encouraging people to look after themselves and others.

Garhen Avalokiteshvara said the Armstrong health store is being offered as a central point for people needing help, or wanting to help.

“We are offering our store telephone number and location during our regular business hours as a communication nexus where anyone who finds themselves either not able or unwilling due to the risk to personal health to go to a grocery store, pick up medication, or in need of other assistance can call in and we will get it out on community social media and coordinate the help,” said Avalokiteshvara.

“We can weather the approaching storm, but the time to take measured actions is now. I am requesting that every church and organization start telephone lists for their vulnerable members which should include at a minimum the elderly, those with depressed immune function due to surgery, cancer treatments or other immune-depressing drugs and those with chronic respiratory and heart concerns. Personally, I would add single parent families and pregnant mothers to the list as well out of an abundance of caution.”

Avalokiteshvara it is more important than ever for people to take an attitude of caring for and looking after each other “which will reduce fear and panic and to realize the one thing this should be teaching us more than ever is to care for ourselves and each other.”

The Grass Roots Health Hut is located at #12-3305 Smith Drive, next to Askews Food, and can be reached at 250-546-8622.