154959
155531
Vernon  

Vernon resident lost thousands to phone scam

Beware of elaborate scam

- | Story: 279425

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are sounding the alarm after a local resident was conned out of a significant amount of money by an elaborate phone scam this week.

The alleged scammers, claiming to be from their bank, advised the victim that they were conducting an investigation into on-going frauds in the area and requested access to their bank account. After the bank account was accessed, the victim was convinced fraudulent activity may have taken place within their account.

The victim was then directed to purchase numerous Google Play gift cards, which ended up totalling thousands of dollars.

“This is yet another reminder that no financial or government institution will request payments to be made in the form of gift cards,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “It is extremely unfortunate that this particular individual lost a considerable amount of money to this scam as the actions are irreversible by their financial institution.”

The RCMP want to warn residents that at no time should banking information be given over the phone to anyone, unless you have called the institution directly.

If a banking institution should call you, advise them that you will call back using a number found on-line by you, or a number given to you previously by your bank.

For more information on how to further protect yourself against fraud, visit the BC RCMP website.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

153167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4080582
#17 2490 Tuscany Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$619,900
more details
153165


Send us your News Tips!


155290
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Moose
Moose Vernon SPCA >


153680


TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- March 13, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Billie Eilish: ‘Therapy helped me feel more in control’
Music
Billie Eilish is in a "much better" place after seeking...
This is how ballerinas use the elliptical machine
Must Watch
How ballerinas use the elliptical. Priceless!
Sneezing around the dog
Must Watch
Corgi disapproves of anyone sneezing around him.




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
150483
154362