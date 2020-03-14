City of Vernon seeks input on regulating short-term rentals

Photo: Airbnb

The City of Vernon is seeking public input on short-term rentals.

Airbnb and Vrbo-type rentals have grown exponentially in numbers in recent years.

Landlords see them as way to make money without the hassles sometimes associated with long-term renters, but neighbours often complain about noise and parking.

"The number of short-term rental accommodations is on the rise, and the City of Vernon is looking for public input on short-term rental regulations. Public and stakeholder engagement will help inform the development of short-term rental regulations in Vernon," the city says in a press release.

Currently, there are no regulations for short-term rentals in Vernon.

A short-term rental is defined as a home, or a room in a home, that is rented for less than 30 days at a time.

The planning process was approved by council in 2019, and is now at the public feedback stage.

An online survey can be found on the Engage Vernon website. Paper copies are available at the Community Services building, 3001 32nd Ave.

The survey is open from March 13 to April 14.

Input gathered during the process will help the city prepare regulations, to be presented to council for consideration.