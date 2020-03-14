154741
Vernon  

Do you know where in the Valley this event happened?

Soap box derby mystery film

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

Gary Dell thinks he may have solved the soap box derby mystery.

“Most, if not all of the footage is taken in Osoyoos. The track was just west of the current Osoyoos Elementary School,” Dell told Castanet.

Brian Lougheed agrees with Dell's location.

"t’s in Osoyoos racing down into Happy Hollow on the west side of the Osoyoos Elementary School - headed toward where the splash park is now located. Circa early '60s," said Lougheed.

One reader wondered of it was in Oliver, as one of the cars had the town's name on it, but other speculate that just may be where the racer is from.

ORIGINAL STORY

Francois Arsenault has another mystery on his hands.

The Vernon-based historian and videographer has dug up old 16-mm black and white footage of a soap box derby race.

At one time, soap box racing – essentially wooden go-carts without a motor that race down a slope – were all the rage, including in the Okanagan.

Arsenault knows the footage he found is from the Okanagan, he is just not sure where.

“A bit of a mystery reel. Where in the valley is this? Kelowna? Oliver? Vernon? Penticton? Lots of faces, do you recognize anyone? It's a rainy day and it appears it may have been the western Canadian championship, but I'm not absolutely certain. Someone out there knows and I look forward to it. I would love to solve this mystery reel,” Arsenault posted on his Youtube page.

Arsenault said the races happened between 1958-60.

Last week, Arsenault posted an old black and white reel of a forestry lookout, but the location was unknown.

After some debate, the general consensus was the lookout was located on Morton Peak.

If you have any information about the soap box derby, send us an email at [email protected].


