Vernon  

COVID-19 is forcing the cancellation of a long list of public events

Even more events cancelled

More events have been added to the ever-growing list of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several events, which were to take place with Vernon recreation facilities, have been cancelled.

They include:

  • Chamber of Commerce Community Expo
  • Vernon Vipers Playoffs
  • Bantam A Female Provincials
  • Vernon Spring Home Show
  • Village Green Hockey Tournament
  • Nk’maplqs Challenge Cup Hockey Tournament
  • Kal Tire Hockey Tournament
  • Vernon Vipers Spring Camp
  • All BC Hockey Sanctioned Groups
  • Seedy Saturday
  • Punjabi Heritage Society
  • Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Banquet
  • Shoparama
  • School District #22 Battle of the Books
  • Kids Stuff Garage Sale
  • Vernon Judo Club Tournament
  • Vernon Fish and Game Club Banquet
  • Vernon Kokanee Swim Club Swim Meet (as mandated by SwimBC)

According to a release from the city, the ban on more than 250 people at one gathering issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry does not apply to workplaces or educational institutions at this time.

Henry said the province will be working with post-secondary schools, the Ministry of Education, and others to ensure they can handle these measures in those settings appropriately.

The release said Vernon Recreation Services has been, and continues to be diligent with its cleaning of public facilities. Additional measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of staff and facility users including bringing in additional staff to increase the disinfection of public spaces, in particular common touch points like light switches, door handles and others.

At this time, recreation services programs, lessons and camps are going ahead as planned. While swimming lessons will not be impacted, recreation services will be limiting the number of people that are provided entry to the Aquatic Centre for public swimming in order to ensure that there are not more than 250 people in the facility at any given time. 

The public is reminded that if they are not feeling well, they should stay home and not choose to participate until they are feeling well again.

