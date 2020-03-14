Loveable Lumby dog is taking social media by storm

He is not a titan of industry, a movie star or even a politician, but Cooper is fast becoming the best-known resident in the North Okanagan.

When Jerry Mason first started posting pictures of the border collie in different areas around Lumby, he had no idea his pooch would become a social media darling.

Mason has been posting pictures of Cooper at different locations on the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page for some time, but it did not take long for the playful pooch to become a star.

“More people know Cooper than they know me,” said Mason. “If I go into a store they look past me and go, 'Where's Cooper?

“It's good fun. It sort of pulls the community together. I never thought it would take off how it has.”

Mason said Cooper did a “photo shoot” with the local fire department – Cooper was in the cab of a firetruck – and Mason has been approached by the regional district about using some of Cooper's pictures as well.

“There is a lady at the gallery in Lumby who is going to paint him, incorporate him into a picture,” said Mason.

All the attention has put Cooper in hot demand with various groups asking if the black and white pooch can pay them a visit.