Proponent seeks underwater power line across Kalamalka Lake

Photo: CBP

An application has been made to the provincial government that could see an underwater power line bring electricity to Cosens Bay.

The small community of what started out as summer cabins has grown over the years, gaining road access through Kalamalka Provincial Park, and becoming a year-round home for many.

Yet it is still without power, and residents use generators for their electricity.

CB Powerline group has issued a notice of intention to apply to the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development for a disposition of Crown land to allow construction of the power line, which would span from near Kekuli Bay Provincial Park to the south end of homes on the east side of the lake.

The notice seeks a right of way from the foreshore and across the bed of the lake.

The application is open for public comments, which can be submitted here. Comments will be accepted up to May 7.

Last June, CBP sought an exemption from the Utilities Commission Act to deliver electricity on a cost-recovery basis via the member-owned group. It cited the challenging geography of the area, with park on three sides and Kal Lake on fourth, which "creates a distinct special service area."

The project would see the construction and operation of an electrical distribution system serving Cosens Bay and connected to the BC Hydro grid via a submarine cable link across the lake.

The power line "crosses Kalamalka Lake from the Highway 97 location and lands on the east side of the Kalamalka Lake at Kalamalka Park Estates," the application states.

There are about 100 properties on the east side of the lake.