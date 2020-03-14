Vernon chamber urges local support as virus fears grow

Photo: DVA

The Greater Vernon Chamber wants local businesses to know it's here for them in a difficult time.

In an email to members on Friday, the chamber said:

"Like all of you, your Greater Vernon Chamber board and staff are monitoring the current global situation, which is evolving rapidly.

"We had to make the difficult decision to postpone the Community Expo after four months of planning, but we felt it was necessary given the current situation.

"That said, operations at the chamber continue.... We appreciate that the ongoing situation could potentially impact business operations, your staff and your families, and please know that you are not alone," the chamber said.

The business organization also encouraged members to support each other by purchasing local goods or services

"Together we are stronger," it said.

The Downtown Vernon Association echoed those sentiments in a release late Friday afternoon.

"Our community health as a whole depends on working together, and our small businesses are the lifeblood of the Downtown Vernon economy. We want to make sure they continue to stay successful while maintaining appropriate public health safety measures," the DVA said.

The DVA is still planning to hold its Sunshine Festival in June and Civic Sounds summer concerts, in the hope the virus crisis will be resolved.

"We want to reassure our members, shoppers and visitors that we have been, and continue to work diligently to monitor the situation locally. We are working together with the City of Vernon, other organizations and health authorities, adjusting our plans and promotions as necessary."