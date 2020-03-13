School District 22 cancels international spring break trips

Photo: Contributed

Vernon's School District 22 has called off all international school trips planned over spring break.

District staff have been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation, spokesperson Maritza Reilly said in a press release.

"BC Health officials are now recommending against all non-essential travel outside of Canada. Anyone who travels abroad must stay home from work or school for 14 days upon their return to the province. We will do our best to ensure that support or materials will be provided to students and families should they end up in this situation.

"In addition, after careful consideration, and out of concern for the risk to students and staff, the board of education has made the decision to cancel all future international school district trips scheduled over spring break."

The district also had a trip to Banff planned for international students, which was cancelled Friday.

"For all families travelling, whether outside of Canada or within the country, please monitor your health while travelling and after you return. If you have been to areas, particularly where we know there has been transmission of COVID-19, and have any cold or influenza symptoms, even if they're mild, stay away from others, and call your health care provider, 811, or Interior Health. Always tell health care providers about recent travel if you become ill after returning to Canada."

Reilly said the district will continue to seek guidance from the Ministries of Health and Education, as well as Interior Health in managing the outbreak.