Vernon  

Soup's On raises money to put healthy snacks in Vernon schools

'Uprooted' soup champion

They came, they ate soup, they helped a good cause.

Tasters at the Soup's On challenge at Vernon's Okanagan College campus voted Uprooted Catering's delicious asparagus soup the people's favourite Thursday evening.

The creamy concoction included crumbled bacon, parmesan shavings and sprigs of asparagus on top.

Praise was high for all the soups, prepared by teams from The Fig Bistro, The Kal, Nature’s Fare, Predator Ridge, the Gleaners, and Uprooted.

Cristiane Molendyck, who came up with the Gleaners' recipe, took the charitable organization's basic soup mix and kicked it up a notch, adding plantains, Italian sausage, leeks, and bananas.

The organization – supported by the college's Enactus club, which organized the event – makes and sends the dry soup mix to Third World countries with money raised through its used goods store and other fundraising events.

The Enactus group is a non-profit student run organization that develops entrepreneurial community projects across the region.

Project manager Zoe St-Jean said funds from the event will help the group continue its Apple Snaps project, which provides healthy fruit snacks to local schools.

