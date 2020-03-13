Silver Star cancelling weeklong party amid COVID concerns

Photo: SilverStar Mountain Resort The ski hill is still open, but Silver Star Mountain Resort has cancelled its Seismic Spring Mountain Festival.

UPDATE 11:44 p.m.

Silver Star Mountain Resort may have cancelled the weeklong Seismic event, hill is still operating and officials are doing everything they can to keep the COVID-19 risk at a minimum.

Actions the mountain has already taken or are putting into place include, but are not limited to:

Cancelling all events through the end of March that would bring large numbers of people together, including Seismic Spring Festival, Winterland and larger after parties. Stay tuned to our Event Page for details.

We have increased the frequency of disinfection in bathrooms, kitchen surfaces, door handles, and other frequently touched surfaces.

Resort shuttles limited to 12 passengers only

Removing some seats and tables from food and beverage outlets including the Brownbag area to increase social spacing.

Adding brown bag tables and seats to the NATC stage and auditorium floor for more spaced out lounging options.

Working with Vance Creek to use the Chilcoot Conference Center for additional brown bag area and seating

Allowing social spacing in lifts and Gondolas:

Limiting gondola cabins to six max, unless all in one group, and not load unrelated parties or putting singles into partially occupied cabins.

We will be removing singles lines on all the other lifts

We are working with local and state health authorities and following state and national recommendations in regard to domestic and international travel.

“We understand that travel plans may need to be adjusted, so we have eased our cancellation and booking policies. Please contact us if you need to shift your plans or if you are interested in booking for the summer with enhanced flexibility to make changes without penalty down the road,” said a statement from Silver Star.

“We take this situation seriously and we are doing everything we can to maintain our operations so that you may enjoy more great days out on the mountain, doing what you love with those you love.”

ORIGINAL STORY

Silver Star Mountain Resort has cancelled its Seismic Spring Mountain Festival due to concerns over COVID-19.

The weeklong party was supposed to start today, but the Star posted on its website the entire event has been cancelled.

“We are committed to doing what we can to maintain our operations in ways that responsibly take into consideration the needs of our staff and guests. The majority of our operations and services are currently available, and we plan to maintain operations through the spring. So that we may do so, we are taking a number of actions to limit potential risks. These actions include cancelling all events through the end of March that would bring large numbers of people together, including the Seismic Spring Festival, Winterland and larger after parties,” a statement on the resort's website reads.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.