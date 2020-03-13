155392
Victor Cumming assures citizens city is doing all it can

Mayor addresses COVID-19

The mayor of Vernon wants to assure citizens city officials doing all they can to address COVID-19 concerns.

Victor Cumming said the city is in regular contact with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) and Emergency Management BC.

“The City of Vernon has a pandemic plan and is continuing its planning efforts as information about COVID-19 evolves. We are following the direction of provincial and federal health authorities, tracking the issue and adjusting response plans as necessary,” said Cumming.

According to health authorities, the best action to take is practicing sound personal hygiene, washing our hands, keeping our immediate environments clean, and staying home if we are sick. We all have a role to play in keeping our community healthy.

The Public Health Agency of Canada provides prevention information on its website.

“The safety and well-being of our residents, businesses, staff members and visitors is our top priority. We understand some community events have been cancelled,” said Cumming.

As of March 12, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, directed all event organizers that they are required to cancel any gathering of more than 250 people.

“This is unfortunate news; however, we must recognize that difficult decisions must be made during this time,” said the mayor.

“As we move forward, we must ensure we are seeking accurate, reliable information about the COVID-19 situation and how we should respond. We must use trusted sources such as IHA, the B.C. Ministry of Health, and the Public Health Agency of Canada.”

The City of Vernon will be posting links on its website to access up-to-date information on the situation, and how to reduce the potential impact and spread of infection.

“I encourage you to continue seeking reliable sources of COVID-19 information (such as the Public Health Agency of Canada) and making decisions to help protect the health of our citizens, our community and our region. We are in this together,” said Cumming.

