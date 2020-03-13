154834
Vernon book and magazine distributor closing after 73 years

Monahan's final chapter

Vernon book and magazine distributor Monahan Agency has announced it will close its doors as of May 1.

Following the announcement earlier this month that it will shutter downtown book store Bookland at the end of March, the family owned company said in a statement it is ceasing operations after 73 years in business.

TNG, a division of the Jim Pattison Group, has purchased Monahan’s assets and is moving the operation to its head office in Calgary. 

Monahan Agency began as a small business when founder TJ Monahan recognized a business opportunity in the Okanagan. He moved his family from Victoria in 1947 and opened up in a garage behind his house that he had rented near the old Civic Arena.

The operation served such memorable Vernon businesses as Allison Cigar, Vernon Drug, Nicks Kandy Kitchen, McKay’s Drugs, Adams Drug, and Nolan’s. 

The business grew to serve more than 500 customers at its peak, and moved from the garage to a 25,000-square-foot warehouse on 41st Street, employing over 60 people. Its service area expanded throughout B.C. and the Yukon with $30 million in annual sales.

Under the long-term management of Tom R. Monahan, the business expanded in the 1970s to include the Okanagan’s only TV Guide and Vernon’s first retail bookstore, Bookland.

"With the digital age and the advent of the internet, the magazine and book business faced many serious challenges across North America," Monahan said in a press release. "The most serious were the amount of time individuals were spending on their devices, which left less time for reading, and the onslaught of Amazon, and last, but not least the publishers were printing less and less magazine titles.

"Due to strong and loyal management and staff, Monahan Agency adapted and survived longer than most. The number of wholesale distributors diminished from 30 across Canada to three, now two. The unfortunate facts of these changing times has made Monahan Agency’s closure inevitable."

