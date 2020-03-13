154834
Vernon  

Four staff members resign over firing of Jim Swingle

Science centre exec fired

The Okanagan Science Centre board of directors is making changes, and they are not sitting well with some staff members.

After five years at the helm of the popular Vernon centre, Jim Swingle is no longer with the OSC.

Garbriel Newman resigned his position at the science centre, noting he is one of four contract employees who are stepping down.

In a letter to the board of directors, Newman said, “I am resigned because of your firing of Jim Swingle, the executive director.

“For the past five-and-a-half years, Jim has overseen the improvement and replacement of exhibits, expanded the reach of OSC’s programs, created a more inclusive set of programming and environment as well as ensuring an open, accepting and creative work environment. He is respected by the Vernon community, the nonprofit community, and the staff.

“To fire him without cause is a red flag to me and should be to the rest of the community.”

Newman said “nothing good will come of this” and feels the board should be held accountable for their actions.

“To the best of my knowledge, no reason (for the firing) was given,” said Newman.

Board chairperson Ryan Irving did not say why Swingle was let go.

“The board thanks him for his contributions to the Centre over the last five years. Operations continue as usual under the support of the dedicated full-time staff of the Centre. We are committed to continuing the centre’s mission to continue to inspire scientific inquiry in the community,” said Irving. “A third party firm has already been retained and is engaged in an active search for a new executive director.”

