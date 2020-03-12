155392
154896
Vernon  

Silver Star will likely cancel some events, but Seismic still a go

Events cancelled at Seismic

- | Story: 279324

The biggest party of the year is still at go at Silver Star Mountain Resort, but likely in a somewhat reduced capacity.

The annual Seismic Spring Mountain Festival at the North Okanagan ski hill kicks off a week of activities Friday, but coronavirus concerns will take a bit of a bite out of the festivities.

Chantelle Deacon, with Silver Star, said resort officials are reviewing Seismic and some events may be cancelled.

“There are, of course, concerns. The health of our guests is extremely important to us at Silver Star. Certain events during Seismic will be cancelled. Currently our management team is reviewing the schedule and is determining exactly which events will be cancelled. We are following the guidance of Interior Health and the BC Ministry of Health,” said Deacon.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

153165
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


155615


Real Estate
4084267
B4a 2893 Robinson Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$599,000
more details
155251


Send us your News Tips!


153922
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue
Blue Vernon SPCA >


152408


Life hacks

Galleries
Check out some of these brilliant life hacks.
Life hacks (2)
Galleries
Katie Holmes: ‘Tom Cruise divorce was intense’
Showbiz
Katie Holmes has opened up on her "intense" divorce...
The fastest shoe thief you ever did see
Must Watch
Don’t blink, you might miss it!
Sugar glider gets cool new hat
Must Watch
He looks so dapper.  




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153633
154362