Silver Star will likely cancel some events, but Seismic still a go

The biggest party of the year is still at go at Silver Star Mountain Resort, but likely in a somewhat reduced capacity.

The annual Seismic Spring Mountain Festival at the North Okanagan ski hill kicks off a week of activities Friday, but coronavirus concerns will take a bit of a bite out of the festivities.

Chantelle Deacon, with Silver Star, said resort officials are reviewing Seismic and some events may be cancelled.

“There are, of course, concerns. The health of our guests is extremely important to us at Silver Star. Certain events during Seismic will be cancelled. Currently our management team is reviewing the schedule and is determining exactly which events will be cancelled. We are following the guidance of Interior Health and the BC Ministry of Health,” said Deacon.

