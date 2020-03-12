153010
First round of live performers for Funtastic have been announced

Funtastic performers named

Funtastic announced its first wave of live performers who will be taking the stage on the last weekend of June for Vernon's hugely popular festival.

Local legend Darby Mills Project will be performing Friday night, Toque will be playing Saturday night, and Aaron Pritchett will round up the weekend on Sunday.

"Darby Mills Project playing Friday night is probably one of the best things we could do, and I think Friday night will be a killer," says Akbal Mund, manager of Funtastic. "Toque is a tribute band for Canadian artists, so they will be playing music from Canadian singers on Saturday night."

Aaron Pritchett is a big name in the Canadian country music scene, who consistently has hits on the Top 40 Canadian country charts. He is known for his upbeat, party-scene style, with hit songs like Hold My Beer and Worth a Shot.

These aren't all of the acts that will be performing – the list has only just begun.

"In the next few weeks we will be announcing more artists who will be performing at the event," says Mund.

Funtastic will be happening this summer from June 26 to 28.

