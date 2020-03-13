154741
Vernon  

First pet food drive for Animal Food Bank in Vernon on Saturday

Pets need food, too

- | Story: 279309

When you think of food drives, usually foods like pasta and soup come to mind. But pets need food too, which is why the Vernon branch of the Animal Food Bank will be holding a food drive exclusively for our furry little friends.

"People from all walks of life and all demographics have pets," says Nicole Wilks, co-founder of the Animal Food Bank. "We like to help people feed their companions so that they don't have to decide which one of them gets to eat that day."

The food drive will be happening on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pet Planet in the Vernon Square Mall. Anyone can stop by during that time and drop off their pet food they are willing to donate.

"If you can't make it to the food drive, Pet Planet always has a drop-off bin that we check regularly," says Wilks. "We may expand to other drop-off locations if/when volume picks up, but right now we're just operating with Pet Planet."

