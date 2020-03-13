Many shelves left bare as toilet paper rationing comes to Vernon

Toilet paper rationing has come to the Okanagan.

As the consumer frenzy over TP continues, retailers are having a hard time keeping up with demand. Shelves are bare at most Vernon grocery stores.

At Butcher Boys, where there were just a handful of rolls left on Thursday, a sign limited customers to two packs of toilet paper each.

"Better hurry while there's still some left," one woman said, clutching her purchase to her chest as she left the store.

"Everybody is looking for toilet paper," said Manager Brent Ohashi. "We're being rationed, too, by our supplier."

Ohashi said the store sold 75 to 100 cases of toilet paper on Monday alone.

Social media posts have shown shoppers across the country literally racing to grab remaining stock off the shelves at big retailers such as Costco.

Elsewhere in Vernon, the shelves were bare at Superstore and at Walmart, where there was also no hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes.

Save-On-Foods was also out of TP, but is expected to get a new shipment in Friday.