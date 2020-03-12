153252
Vernon  

Vernon mission auctioning off toilet paper as fun fundraiser

TP on the auction block

While many people are panic buying mountains of toilet paper, Vernon's Upper Room Mission is having a little fun with the hysteria.

The mission is auctioning off a 24-roll pack of the white gold as a fundraiser on its Facebook page.

“Let's have a little fun with this toilet paper insanity! We have a big pack of toilet paper up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Upper Room Mission to help those who come and use the mission,” the post reads.

TP hopefuls can place their bids in the comment section, and as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the highest bid was $50.

The auction ends Friday at noon.

Toilet paper has become the hottest commodity in the land as shoppers panic purchase carts full of the product as coronavirus concern grows.

