Charlene Smart is named to Vernon's Top 20 Over 40 list

Get Smart

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has released its Top 20 Over 40 list, and Castanet will be featuring all of the honourees.

Charlene Smart is a designated accountant who has been empowering and advocating for clients and entrepreneurs for over a decade. She has been involved with the community through social events and founding the Vernon Women's Leadership Conference.

"It was extremely humbling to be chosen for the Top 20," she says. "We're in such a great community, and there are a lot of well-involved community members."

She opened Smart & Associates in January 2007 above Bean Scene as a sole proprietor, and then she eventually settled on her 31st Avenue location. Charlene has achieved her goal of building a boutique accounting firm that teams up with clients on a personal level.

"I like to see myself as a team member of the clients," says Smart. "I don't consider myself in an elevated position because at any point I could be subject to the same risks as they have experienced."

The Chamber's Top 20 Over 40 is sponsored by KPMG, the Regional District of North Okanagan and Castanet.

