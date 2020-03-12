Vernon RCMP investigating collision involving stolen Kia

Photo: Contributed

Vernon RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run collision near Butcher Boys, Wednesday.

Cpl. Tania Finn says police responded to a two-vehicle crash about 10:15 a.m. on the 4800 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

According to witnesses, a northbound Kia was travelling at a high-rate of speed on Pleasant Valley Road when it collided with a pickup going in the opposite direction.

The Kia then struck a pole near 48th Avenue, and the driver fled from the scene on foot.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a tall man with a slender build and faded haircut, wearing a grey hoodie and black ball cap.

“Our frontline officers requested the assistance of the police dog service section,” says Finn. “Despite initiating a dog track, the suspect could not be located.”

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The registered owner of the Kia reported the vehicle had been stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact contact Const. Derzak at 250-545-7171, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online.