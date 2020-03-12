153010
Vernon  

Vernon RCMP investigating collision involving stolen Kia

Stolen car in hit and run

- | Story: 279303

Vernon RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run collision near Butcher Boys, Wednesday.

Cpl. Tania Finn says police responded to a two-vehicle crash about 10:15 a.m. on the 4800 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

According to witnesses, a northbound Kia was travelling at a high-rate of speed on Pleasant Valley Road when it collided with a pickup going in the opposite direction.

The Kia then struck a pole near 48th Avenue, and the driver fled from the scene on foot.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a tall man with a slender build and faded haircut, wearing a grey hoodie and black ball cap.

“Our frontline officers requested the assistance of the police dog service section,” says Finn. “Despite initiating a dog track, the suspect could not be located.”

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The registered owner of the Kia reported the vehicle had been stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact contact Const. Derzak at 250-545-7171, CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155086
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


151852


Real Estate
4066641
#208-4058 Lakeshore Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$648,000
more details
155086


Send us your News Tips!


155510
Soft 103.9

Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Blue
Blue Vernon SPCA >


154083


Life hacks

Galleries
Check out some of these brilliant life hacks.
Life hacks (2)
Galleries
Katie Holmes: ‘Tom Cruise divorce was intense’
Showbiz
Katie Holmes has opened up on her "intense" divorce...
The fastest shoe thief you ever did see
Must Watch
Don’t blink, you might miss it!
Sugar glider gets cool new hat
Must Watch
He looks so dapper.  




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694
139157