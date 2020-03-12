154741
Vernon  

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre caught in event ban

The show might go on

The show must go on – and it will. Maybe.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying all shows will go ahead as planned, despite the COVID-19 scare.

Officials with the centre said events as listed on the society’s Ticketseller.ca box office website are proceeding as scheduled.

“The safety and enjoyment of live performances by our patrons, artists, sponsors, staff and volunteers is of paramount importance to us,” said Jim Harding, society executive director. “As such, we are closely monitoring developments around COVID-19 and following the Public Health Agency of Canada and HealthLink BC for recommendations, advisories and direction. We are also in close contact with the BC Touring Council and managers for artists touring BC and under contract.”

However, not long after the announcement, the provincial government said it is directing that all events with more than 250 people be cancelled.

The performing arts centre seats 750, but it's not yet clear if events would continue with a smaller audience.

Harding said artists may also choose to cancel.

Any ticketing policies and re-bookings would be negotiated between the performing arts centre and artists’ representatives. Show-by-show updates, if applicable, would be posted to the ticketseller site.

“We are also pro-actively assuring scheduled tour managers of our current situation and extra measures we have already implemented,” said Harding. “

All publicly accessible, backstage and ‘staff only’ areas, all door handles, handrails, washrooms, countertops, hydraulic lift, balcony bannisters and all seating armrests — which all get cleaned thoroughly normally — are all receiving extra disinfecting. We have also added hand-sanitizers for patrons when they enter the main foyer.”

