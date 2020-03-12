155392
Vernon  

Community Expo postponed at Vernon's Kal Tire Place

Expo put on hold

Vernon's Community Expo is the coronavirus' latest victim.

The Greater Vernon Chamber says this weekend's event at Kal Tire Place has been postponed.

"We were very much looking forward to the Community Expo this weekend, but due to current health and safety concerns, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the event," the chamber said in an email to members.

"We want the event to be as successful as possible for our vendors, so we will be in contact in the coming weeks with a future date."

The expo, which debuted last year, is a free community showcase of business, health care, financial, educational, lifestyle and municipal services.

More than 90 exhibitors were expected to take part.

