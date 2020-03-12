146521
Vernon man turns to social media for a kidney donor

Grandpa needs a kidney

You can find a lot of things on Facebook, and one local man is hoping to find a kidney.

Harry Bryant has been battling kidney disease for 15 years and was encouraged to actively search for a donor on his own while being placed on the transplant wait list.

So in his quest for a new organ, the Vernon man launched a Facebook page: Grandpa needs a kidney, to not only find a donor, but to educate people on kidney disease and being an organ donor.

“It's been so positive,” said Bryant. “It's been very exciting.”
The Facebook page has gotten a lot of attention and Bryant believes he may have found a donor, but it must all go through official channels before any firm plans are made.

“I'm excited that people are out there and asking for information,” said Bryant, adding there is a link on the Facebook page where people can link to donor and other appropriate pages.

Bryant said he did not expect all the attention the Facebook page would get and was just doing what he could to help himself, and others, when he started the page.

“My doctor told me to get out there and find yourself a donor,” said Bryant. “That's the only way I figured I could reach farther than I normally would have been able to with my direct family.

“I have had this disease for 15 years, but not a lot of people knew it because I don't throw myself out there that much. The team in Vancouver encouraged me that I have to get out of my comfort zone and get really proactive about this.”

Bryant had several family members offers to help, but “for one reason or another” they were disqualified from the donor process.

With all the attention the Facebook page is getting, Bryant said he is optimistic a suitable donor will be found.

“I'm really excited it is going to happen for me at some point,” he said.

